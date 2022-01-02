Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,877 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after purchasing an additional 786,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,623,000 after purchasing an additional 346,595 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,873 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $214.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.85. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

