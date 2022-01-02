stETH (STETH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $93,146.00

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One stETH coin can currently be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00063807 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,779.82 or 0.08033138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00076056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,032.47 or 0.99956746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007399 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

