The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

MTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE MTW traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,759. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 2.26.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

