The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.
MTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
Shares of NYSE MTW traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,759. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 2.26.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
Manitowoc Company Profile
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.