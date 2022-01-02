Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Receives $30.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Project Angel Parent from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Project Angel Parent from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Project Angel Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:MLNK traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 360,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,505. Project Angel Parent has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Project Angel Parent had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.14 million. Research analysts predict that Project Angel Parent will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Project Angel Parent

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

