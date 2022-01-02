PFG Advisors Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 14,904.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,540 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 134,185 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 49,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $166.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.55 and a 200-day moving average of $154.01. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

