MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.3% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $72,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD opened at $415.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $433.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.45.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.13.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.