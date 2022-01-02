Brokerages Set Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Price Target at $23.60

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

CDRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Cadre stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.42. 85,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,111. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30. Cadre has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $25.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

