Massnet Market Capitalization Hits $4.23 Million (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, Massnet has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. Massnet has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Massnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.86 or 0.00373652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00046575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Massnet

MASS is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. The official message board for Massnet is medium.com . Massnet’s official website is massnet.org . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Massnet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

