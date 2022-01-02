Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.57 Billion

Brokerages predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will report sales of $9.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.75 billion and the highest is $11.22 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $5.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $38.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 billion to $41.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $40.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.84 billion to $45.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plains GP.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Plains GP stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 2.08. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -327.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 15.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 430,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 56,434 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Plains GP by 27.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 144,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 31,150 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.