Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $276.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.83 and its 200 day moving average is $248.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $161.78 and a 1 year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.83.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

