Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on VTNR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VTNR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.53. 778,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,370,741. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $286.69 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Research analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

