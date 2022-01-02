BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives $10.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several research firms have commented on BB. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. 7,486,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,517,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $24,762,482.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $39,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,413,255 shares of company stock worth $26,531,534. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 74.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in BlackBerry during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in BlackBerry during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.