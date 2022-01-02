Vitae Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Vitae has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $20,417.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

