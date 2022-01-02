Sandy Spring Bank Sells 129 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,893.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,925.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2,801.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,712.93, for a total transaction of $6,714,501.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,173 shares of company stock worth $447,749,927 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

