The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Brokerages expect that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will report $3.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.67 billion. Mosaic posted sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year sales of $12.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.18 billion to $12.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $16.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 149.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 50.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

