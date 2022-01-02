Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

REZI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REZI stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.03. 459,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,368. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

