Analysts Set Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Target Price at $17.63

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

NYSE:ESI traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 617,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 13.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.