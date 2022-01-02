UniLend Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. UniLend has a market capitalization of $19.74 million and $1.32 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001349 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UniLend

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

