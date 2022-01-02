IDEX (IDEX) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, IDEX has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $161.65 million and approximately $17.06 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005329 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001230 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00046542 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005240 BTC.
IDEX Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “
IDEX Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IDEXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.