Pundi X[new] 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $55.23 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00063807 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,779.82 or 0.08033138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00076056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,032.47 or 0.99956746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007399 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

