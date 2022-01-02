Coin98 Price Tops $2.46 on Top Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $454.45 million and $36.00 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.46 or 0.00005221 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Splintershards (SPS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015888 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009902 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.