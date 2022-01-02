W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) versus Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Head to Head Survey

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.7% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

W&T Offshore has a beta of 3, indicating that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sasol has a beta of 3.48, indicating that its stock price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares W&T Offshore and Sasol’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $346.63 million 1.33 $37.79 million ($0.70) -4.61 Sasol $14.29 billion 0.73 $588.89 million N/A N/A

Sasol has higher revenue and earnings than W&T Offshore.

Profitability

This table compares W&T Offshore and Sasol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore -20.39% -4.76% 1.09% Sasol N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for W&T Offshore and Sasol, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sasol 0 0 2 0 3.00

W&T Offshore presently has a consensus price target of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 91.95%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Sasol.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa. The Chemicals segment includes the marketing and sales of all chemical products in Africa, America and Eurasia. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

