Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to post $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.54 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $6.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,336,000 after buying an additional 1,103,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,991,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,245,000 after buying an additional 205,348 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,720,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,111,000 after buying an additional 154,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,446,000 after buying an additional 405,915 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after buying an additional 1,253,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $136.27. 563,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $138.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

