Crestone Asset Management LLC Has $16.92 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,672 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 3.7% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 159,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $305.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

