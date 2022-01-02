AIA Group Ltd Sells 2,265 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.00.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $502.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $472.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $509.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

