Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $946.57 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will report sales of $946.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $939.30 million to $952.00 million. Flowserve reported sales of $985.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of FLS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 501,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,977. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 1,548.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,087 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Flowserve by 2,988.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 588,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 568,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,385,000 after purchasing an additional 529,251 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,843,000 after purchasing an additional 500,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 608,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,055,000 after acquiring an additional 363,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

