Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $946.57 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will report sales of $946.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $939.30 million to $952.00 million. Flowserve reported sales of $985.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flowserve.
Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of FLS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 501,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,977. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 62.99%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 1,548.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,087 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Flowserve by 2,988.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 588,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 568,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,385,000 after purchasing an additional 529,251 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,843,000 after purchasing an additional 500,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 608,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,055,000 after acquiring an additional 363,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
Flowserve Company Profile
Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.
Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowserve (FLS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.