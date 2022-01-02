Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 38,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.9% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

MRK opened at $76.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average is $77.78. The stock has a market cap of $193.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.