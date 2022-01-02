Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,156 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 953,783 shares of company stock worth $315,874,761. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $336.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.38 and its 200-day moving average is $345.84. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $935.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.