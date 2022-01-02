Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Decreased by West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 1,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the third quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 36.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 139,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,501,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,546,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $524,737,000 after buying an additional 121,436 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 953,783 shares of company stock worth $315,874,761. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $336.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.38 and its 200-day moving average is $345.84. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $935.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

