LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Hits $0.0373 on Major Exchanges

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $19.45 million and approximately $123,759.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

