New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) will announce sales of $33.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.50 million and the highest is $35.25 million. New York Mortgage Trust posted sales of $25.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year sales of $126.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.40 million to $128.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $161.38 million, with estimates ranging from $143.20 million to $179.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 322,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.72. 3,426,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,383. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

