$13.25 Million in Sales Expected for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) to announce sales of $13.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Latch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $13.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full year sales of $40.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.90 million to $40.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $150.20 million, with estimates ranging from $143.90 million to $156.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 million.

LTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Latch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Latch by 151.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Latch in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LTCH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,174. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. Latch has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $19.70.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

