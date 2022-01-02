SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.07 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

