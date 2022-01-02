Plasma Finance Price Hits $0.0732 on Top Exchanges (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0732 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. Plasma Finance has a market cap of $9.01 million and approximately $145,927.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00063930 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.14 or 0.08037473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00058287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00076160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,021.29 or 0.99978391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay

Buying and Selling Plasma Finance

