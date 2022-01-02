MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,711 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,684 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 295.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

