Brokerages Expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will announce $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Post posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $6.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Post by 849.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after buying an additional 2,346,566 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Post by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,275,000 after buying an additional 80,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Post by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,373,000 after buying an additional 82,725 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 11.8% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after buying an additional 138,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Post by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,503,000 after purchasing an additional 103,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

POST traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,430. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.80. Post has a twelve month low of $91.79 and a twelve month high of $117.91.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.