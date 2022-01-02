Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $258.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.08.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.