Atlas Protocol Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $1.63 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00063798 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.72 or 0.08044180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00058061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00076314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,990.89 or 1.00034709 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007464 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

