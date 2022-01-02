Boosted Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $155,673.27 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 66.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.60 or 0.00005537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $155,673.27 and $7,769.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00063798 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.72 or 0.08044180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00058061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00076314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,990.89 or 1.00034709 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007464 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

