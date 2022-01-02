Analysts Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will report $91.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $99.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $433.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $429.80 million to $436.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $368.60 million, with estimates ranging from $362.30 million to $374.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.94 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHLB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

In other news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,918 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 34.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 129.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 31,343 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 19.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $2,220,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 119,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,616. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $29.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

