Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.3% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $226,940,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730,257 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAT opened at $206.74 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.75 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.05.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

