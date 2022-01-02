Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Upwork news, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $4,987,789.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,511 shares of company stock worth $11,627,226 over the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Upwork by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,144,000 after buying an additional 1,117,923 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Upwork by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,680,000 after buying an additional 2,424,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Upwork by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,654,000 after buying an additional 509,479 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Upwork by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,006,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,452,000 after buying an additional 365,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Upwork by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,240,000 after buying an additional 385,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upwork stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.16. The company had a trading volume of 671,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,731. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.64 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.95. Upwork has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

