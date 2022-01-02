BORA One Day Trading Volume Tops $106.41 Million (BORA)

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. BORA has a total market capitalization of $896.83 million and approximately $106.41 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BORA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BORA has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005313 BTC.

BORA Coin Profile

BORA is a coin. Its genesis date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,250,000 coins. The official website for BORA is boraecosystem.com . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem . The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

Buying and Selling BORA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BORA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

