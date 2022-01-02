MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $27.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,696 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG opened at $114.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.38 and a 200-day moving average of $115.14. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

