Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will report sales of $152.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.08 million and the lowest is $149.60 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $146.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $610.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $608.21 million to $613.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $654.53 million, with estimates ranging from $642.75 million to $672.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth about $216,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.29. 779,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -458.78 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

