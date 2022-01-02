Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $359.30 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.48. The company has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

