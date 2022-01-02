Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Increased by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Visa by 38.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

Shares of V stock opened at $216.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $417.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.21.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.