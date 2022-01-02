MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $100,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

IVV opened at $476.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $467.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.12. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $366.16 and a 12-month high of $481.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

