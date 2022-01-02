TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 976 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $201.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.09. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

