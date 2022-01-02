AIA Group Ltd Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 63,129 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 295.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $209.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

